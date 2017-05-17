As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates three years in power, one story has persisted in making headlines: the project to create "tall and fair customised children" with high IQs.

It's a decade-old project and is operated by the health wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the mother organization from which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) draws its inspiration, and the project is spreading its wings around the country.

As the country exploded in rage over similarities with the Nazi "Ubermenschen" ideal, which attempted to create a super Aryan race through eugenics funded by Hitler's regime, many suggested that the RSS' covert admiration for strong leaders – like US president Donald Trump and Modi – is directly related to this attempt to create perfect babies.

An abiding theme of Hindu extreme right-wing literature has been the self-loathing associated with the inability to fight off invading armies, mostly Muslim, over the last thousand years. In fact, RSS leaders routinely collaborated with British authorities before independence so that they didn't have to join hands with who they perceived to be the greater enemy: India's Muslims.

No wonder RSS leaders are obsessed with the "weak Hindu" and how to overcome his weaknesses. Enter the customised baby project.

The RSS' ‘Garbh Vigyan Sanskar' project, loosely translated as ‘Science & Culture of the Womb,' properly prescribes the norms which go into the making of a custom-perfect baby. The Indian Express, which broke the story last week, outlined the process that involves three months of "purification" of the intended parents which prevents "genetic defects" from being passed on, intercourse at a time decided by planetary configurations, complete abstinence after the baby is conceived as well as procedural and dietary regulations.

Certainly, the project has absolutely no official sanction from the government, unlike Hitler's Nazi regime which sought to purify its own Aryan nation from being "contaminated" by Jews, homosexuals, Roma gypsies, people with disabilities etc. Prime Minister Modi, in fact, has sought to change the demeaning vocabulary used for people with special needs (called "viklang", literally "deformed body" in Hindi) by calling them "divyang" or "sacred body," although the appropriation of divinity has been slammed by people who say that those with special needs are, simply, different.

The project claims to have delivered as many as 450 "custom babies" and targets "thousands" by 2020, the project convenor Karishma Mohandas Narwani told the Indian Express.

"Our main objective is to make a strong India," she added, insisting that Ayurveda had got it right thousands of years ago.