The drama in Washington DC is getting more complicated, as President Donald Trump becomes more unpredictable in his dealings with America's allies and enemies. In the latest debacle, Trump allegedly shared sensitive intelligence information with the country's longtime arch nemesis, the Russians.

An anonymous US official lamented to a reporter that the American president "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador" than it did with key US allies, according to The Washington Post, which on Sunday broke the story of the "gaffe" made by Trump during last week's visit by top Russian officials.

According to the paper, Trump had revealed highly classified information that had been shared with the US by another country, apparently inadvertently. While his staff initially denied the reports, Trump then took to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning to assert his "absolute right" to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador.

Hysteria over Russia

For a super power that has been accused by so many countries around the world of intervening in their internal affairs, the fiery accusations of Russian meddling in US politics can be seen with more than a touch of irony.

By any measure, it is extraordinary for a US president to share top secret information so freely with a country in which it has major competing strategic interests, like Ukraine and Syria. The information allegedly came from Israel, and concerned a plot by Daesh to attack aircraft using laptop computers.

He has immunity to any kind of legal investigation because he has presidential privileges over a number of issues, including disclosure of classified information even to enemies, although as president he has a duty to respect his oath of allegiance.

"For anyone else, if accidental it would be a firing offence. If deliberate, it would be treason," said Eliot A Cohen, a former State Department official, to The Washington Post. But because he is president, he can apparently get away with his recent breach of "code-word information."

White House officials denied that Trump has shared sensitive information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who has become a source of reference for Moscow's alleged meddling with the Trump administration.

Trump has already fired James B Comey, the director of the FBI, who was investigating his campaign's alleged links with Russians during the election process. Comey can't easily be blamed of being biased against Trump as a part of US deep state opposition to his management style. He had also been heavily criticised by the Hillary Clinton campaign for constantly bringing out her unofficial email use during her state department tenure. According to many analysts, indeed, the email issue partly helped Trump win the election.

Trust issue

Following the latest Russian episode, the Trump administration will have a trust issue with the country's intelligence community and other powerful institutions, like Congress, which is currently dominated by Trump's Republican Party. But even Republicans appear to be confused by the way Trump is dealing with Russians.

"The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order," Bob Corker, a top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters in Washington, describing the course of the Trump White House as "a downward spiral."

"To compromise a source is something that you just don't do. That's why we keep the information that we get from intelligence sources so close, is to prevent that from happening," Corker said.

If Trump is losing the trust of even Republican lawmakers, it is more likely that the US intelligence community, which in definition should be beyond party politics, will limit its own information sharing with a president who seems not to care about the location of his own disclosures and the identity of his interlocutors, no matter who they are.