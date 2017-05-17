French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced his cabinet, which consists of a mix of experienced politicians and newcomers from civil society.

Conservative Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whom Macron named on Monday, will lead the government, at least until the parliamentary elections scheduled for June.

Macron and Phillippe picked experienced politicians from the left, the centre and the right, for the main positions as a part of Macron's promise to bridge the right-left divide.

Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian was named foreign minister and prominent centrist Francois Bayrou as justice minister.