Teenage star Kylian Mbappe helped Monaco secure their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years with his 15th goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 victory at home to Saint-Etienne.

The 18-year-old raced clear of the visiting defence to nervelessly roll in the opening goal after 19 minutes at the Stade Louis II as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) four-year reign as French champions came to an end.

Valere Germain added a second with the final kick of the match.

Unbeaten in 2017

Monaco sealed its eighth overall on Wednesday and with one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place PSG.