p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px 'Microsoft Sans Serif'}Iranian voters will decide the fate of moderate President Hassan Rouhani and his policy of engagement with the West on Friday as he goes head-to-head with conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

The presidential vote looks like a two-horse race between Rouhani and Raisi, with only two other minor candidates left.

The votes of Iran's young people will matter the most in this election. Over 29 percent of 15-24 year-olds are unemployed in Iran, a number that rises in urban areas.