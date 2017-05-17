WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran presidential poll all set for a two-horse contest
President Hassan Rouhani and conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi are dominating the presidential race. Two candidates have withdrawn while another two barely feature.
Iran presidential poll all set for a two-horse contest
Unemployment is central to the election and weighed heavily during the presidential campaigns. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px 'Microsoft Sans Serif'}Iranian voters will decide the fate of moderate President Hassan Rouhani and his policy of engagement with the West on Friday as he goes head-to-head with conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

The presidential vote looks like a two-horse race between Rouhani and Raisi, with only two other minor candidates left.

The votes of Iran's young people will matter the most in this election.  Over 29 percent of 15-24 year-olds are unemployed in Iran, a number that rises in urban areas.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from the capital Tehran. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump