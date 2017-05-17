Ford is cutting 1,400 jobs in North America and the Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost its profits.

The company will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to around 10 percent of its non-factory workers in departments like sales, marketing and human resources. It expects the process to be complete by the end of September.

Ford believes it will meet its targets by voluntary means and doesn't expect involuntary layoffs, spokesman Mike Moran said on Wednesday.

"We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," Ford said in an email sent to employees early Wednesday.

"Reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work."

The offer will be open to about 15,300 workers, including 9,600 in the US, 1,000 in Mexico, 600 in Canada and 4,141 in Asia.

Factory workers not affected

Certain areas of the business won't be targeted, including Ford's product development and credit divisions. Factory workers and white-collar employees in Ford plants won't be affected. Information technology and analytics workers also aren't targeted.