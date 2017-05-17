Democrat congressman from Texas Al Green, on Wednesday called for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on the floor of the House of Representatives.

He become the first Member of Congress to have made such a call on the house floor.

Green said Trump obstructed justice by sacking FBI director James Comey, who was investigating possible Russian influence during the 2016 US election.

Vote for independent commission

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday said they would try to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on forming an independent commission to investigate possible Russian influence during last year's election which saw Trump take office.

They said Republicans could not be trusted to thoroughly investigate Trump.

"Speaker (Paul) Ryan has shown he has zero, zero, zero appetite for any investigation of President Trump," Representative Elijah Cummings told a news conference.

He charged the White House with obstructing congressional investigations and refusing to provide documents.

Cummings and Eric Swalwell introduced a bill in December 2016 and again in January 2017 seeking to establish a 12-member, bipartisan-appointed, independent commission to investigate.