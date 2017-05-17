The death toll from Venezuela's political crisis hit 43 when a 15-year-old boy died Wednesday, prosecutors said, matching the number killed in the last comparable wave of unrest in 2014. The boy died "during a demonstration" in the riot-hit western state of Tachira, the public prosecution service said on Twitter – a dark milestone in a worsening crisis as protesters demand elections to remove President Nicolas Maduro.

Candlelight vigil

In Caracas, opposition groups held a candlelight vigil. Thousands of protesters have been trying out non-violent protest strategies over the past week

Excrement cocktails were followed by a nationwide sit-in to block major thoroughfares.

US, Venezuela spar at UN

The United States warned at the United Nations that Venezuela's crisis was worsening and could escalate into a civil conflict like that of Syria.

Following Security Council talks, US Ambassador Nikki Haley called for countries to send a message to Maduro.

"We've been down this road – with Syria, with North Korea, with South Sudan, with Burundi, with Burma," she told reporters. "The international community needs to say 'respect the human rights of your people' or this is going to go in the direction we've seen so many others go."

She earlier warned that Venezuela was "on the verge of humanitarian crisis."

Brazil's Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told reporters Wednesday his country was making contingency plans for a possible influx of Venezuelan migrants.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, however, said on Twitter that the United States was out to topple the Venezuelan government.