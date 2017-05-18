Anti-austerity protesters and police clashed on Thursday outside parliament where lawmakers debated further spending cuts demanded by the country's international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

A small group of hooded protesters broke away from a rally of about 10,000 demonstrators and hurled petrol bombs and firecrackers at police officers guarding parliament.

Police responded with tear gas dispersing the crowd temporarily.

As clashes broke out, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was delivering a speech in parliament defending proposed legislation which could be adopted later on Thursday.

TRT World spoke to Maria Kagkelidou in Athens.