WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
President Gjorge Ivanov asks long-time opposition Social Democratic party to form a coalition government with Albanian parties, five months after an election in the troubled Balkan country.
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
Gjorge Ivanov (R) poses as he gives a mandate on behalf of the parliamentary's majority to Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) leader Zoran Zaev (L) in capital Skopje. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov on Wednesday mandated Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev to form a coalition government with ethnic Albanian parties after holding off for nearly six months, raising hopes for an end to a two-year political deadlock.

Ivanov had refused to issue the required mandate for the new coalition on grounds that it could empower Macedonia's ethnic Albanians, its largest minority, and thereby pose a threat to sovereignty. Ethnic Albanians make up around a quarter of the country's around two million population.

But at a ceremony with Ivanov on Wednesday, Zaev handed him a written guarantee that the coalition would not undermine Macedonia's constitutional order or sovereignty.

The obstacle for giving the mandate for a new government has now been removed — Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov

Zaev said he expects the government to be formed in 10 days. The coalition agreement was struck after national elections in December.

RECOMMENDED

EU welcomes move

Ivanov's move was welcomed on Wednesday by EU foreign policy chief, FedericaMogherini, and Johannes Hahn, in charge of enlargement.

"We hope that this constructive spirit will continue to prevail so that the country can finally come out of the political crisis," they said in a joint statement.

Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015, when it fell into turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the ruling nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party bloc.

The former Yugoslav republic wants to join the European Union but its efforts have been hampered by political turmoil.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row