The First Clue

It was the start of just another day for Masood Anwar, a seasoned Pakistani journalist, on an October morning in 2001. He was supposed to meet a bureaucrat at the headquarters of the country's civil aviation regulator in the port city of Karachi, a routine affair for a beat reporter, which typically includes more discussions about politics than airlines over cups of tea.

The offices of Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority are located near the city's airport, overlooking the runway and the apron where the aircraft are parked.

On his way, Anwar ran into an old acquaintance who took him aside and, in a whispering voice, related an incident that marked the beginning of a tale that would ultimately span over a dozen countries, involve kidnappings, illegal extradition and torture – all coordinated by the US Central Intelligence Agency.

"'There were men in masks. A jet was parked in an obscure corner of the terminal. They took a hooded man onboard in the early hours. Someone videotaped the entire thing. No one was allowed near the site,'" Anwar recalls being told by the man, who spoke without taking a breath.

Along with a journalist friend, Tariq Abul Hasan, he began making calls to try and find out more. Soon enough, scattered pieces of information came together to shape a storyline:

Al Qaeda terrorists had attacked the United States on September 11 of that year. Then-president George W Bush declared a "global war on terror," pushing governments to choose whether they were "with" the US or "against it."

Pakistan joined the war as a US ally within weeks, launching a crackdown against Al Qaeda members. On October 23, a Yemeni student of the University of Karachi's microbiology department, was handed over to US agents. He was bundled up onto a small plane and flown away.

Accused of being involved in the bombing of the USS Cole warship a year earlier, Jamil Qasim Saeed was taken to Jordan, media would later uncover. He has not been heard from since.

Headlined "Mystery man handed over to US troops in Karachi," the story was published on October 26, 2001 in The News International, a leading English newspaper in Pakistan.

In the second paragraph, Anwar reported the registration number of the aircraft: N379P.

"My initial source didn't have the exact details," he told TRT World in a recent interview. "I knew there had to be someone among the ground handling staff who could have more information."

For reporters covering aviation beats, the passion for aircraft borders on geekiness. Like Anwar, they take pride in knowing the technical information: the make and model of the jets, their year of registration and, above all, on having good enough contacts to get access to the apron.

His source was one of the fire brigade officials who have to be present on the ground, as per the international aviation regulations, whenever an aircraft lands. "He noted down the number just in case. I guess I'm lucky the information was passed on to me."

The Butterfly Effect

Little did Anwar know what string of events that scrap of information was about to set in motion.

The information about the N379P number helped establish the CIA was illegally moving suspects to be tortured in a network of secret prisons around the world. It set off a hunt for jets wherever they landed, became evidence for lawyers defending the incarceration of men at Guantanamo Bay, led to the conviction of US agents, and inspired books and a Hollywood flick featuring Reese Witherspoon.

Known as "extraordinary renditions", the transfers were a way for US agents to detain and interrogate prisoners without trial.

Using private jets registered to shell companies, the CIA flew shackled and blindfolded men mainly to Egypt, Syria and Jordan. These countries were infamous for extreme interrogation methods, and later testimonies showed that suspects were subjected to brutal torture.

For the White House – most notoriously, then-vice president Dick Cheney – the renditions helped the US avoid the Geneva Convention and US laws that prohibit use of torture to extract information.

The Bush administration, which authorised the extraordinary renditions, believed it could not be held responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners – so long as the torture happened in another country.

A few hours after Anwar's story came online, it was posted on FreeRepublic.com, an online forum. The registration number immediately drew the attention of aviation enthusiasts.

Within minutes, an anonymous blogger going by the pseudonym "ExSES" dug out details about the aircraft, including the name of its owner: Premiere Executive Transport Services.

"Sounds like nice generic cover name. Kind of like Air America," wrote "TexasChip", another blogger, hinting at the airline that the CIA once used as a cover for its operations, including the arming of anti-communist guerrillas in Laos.

While this information would be key to exposing the rendition programme, it would take two more years for it to become mainstream news.

Renditions, Full Throttle

Over the next three years, more people disappeared under similar circumstances from various countries, including Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, Morocco and Thailand.

Among them was Saad Iqbal Madni, a Pakistani Quran reciter, who was arrested by Indonesian police on January 9, 2002, while in Jakarta. He was accused of having links with the infamous British shoe-bomber, Richard Reid.

A few days later, Madni was stripped, beaten and shackled from neck to feet, before being taken aboard a plane. It was the same jet with the registration N379P that had first been sighted in Karachi.

Rajiv Chandrasekaran and Peter Finn, correspondents forThe Washington Post in Jakarta, got wind of Madni's detention. Two months later, they filed what became the first detailed story, which hinted at the practise of taking prisoners to Middle Eastern countries.

"The suspects have been taken to countries, including Egypt and Jordan, whose intelligence services have close ties to the CIA and where they can be subjected to interrogation tactics – including torture and threats to families – that are illegal in the United States," they wrote.

While they were able to link the disappearances in Pakistan and Indonesia with a Gulfstream V jet, the Post reporters didn't follow up on the jet's registration number.

"If you are asking specifically why we didn't pursue the tail number, that was a great lead and a dropped ball," Finn told TRT World.

Over the following months, other journalists, along with human rights activists, started enquiring about the whereabouts of some missing people, especially those who had been arrested in Europe.

In December 2002, another team of Post reporters, Dana Priest and Barton Gellman, ran a story about the inhuman treatment of suspected terrorists in US detention centres, including the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan.

The powerful quotes and information contained in that story became fodder for lawyers and human rights activists for years to come.

"If you don't violate someone's human rights some of the time, you probably aren't doing your job," the article quoted one American official, trying to justify brutal interrogation methods that included waterboarding, electric shocks and sleep deprivation.

But it was not until mid-2004 that the actual scale of the CIA's global torture network became public. And, once again, it was the article by Masood Anwar that started the avalanche of revelations.

Enter the Planespotters

It was the morning of January 23, 2004, and Josep Manchado, a town planner, was hanging around the local airport on the Spanish island of Majorca. A few years earlier, he had begun pursuing a childhood passion of photographing aircraft.

Hobbyists like Manchado are known as planespotters. They hang around airport fences in their spare time, taking pictures of jets and noting specifications. What they did as a hobby would prove crucial in proving the existence of the rendition programme.

"I had been there in the old tower the whole time. It was a boring Sunday morning," Manchado told TRT World. As he prepared to leave, a friend told him about a business jet parked in a corner of the airport.

"So before heading back home, I took a picture of the jet and later uploaded it on Airliners.net. I also commented on how clean the jet appeared [to be] and the antennas it had."

That picture was of a Boeing 737 executive jet with no company logo, the type only super-rich people can buy. It had the registration number N313P – the letter 'N' indicating that it was a US-based jet.

As it turned out, it was part of the CIA's rendition fleet. On the same day Manchado took the picture, it was used to transfer another prisoner – Khalid El Masri, a German citizen.

Masri, a father of four, was on a vacation when Macedonian agents arrested him at the Serbian border on December 31, 2003.

Accused of being a terrorist, he was handed over to the CIA. On January 23, 2004, he was put on a jet from Skopje, the Macedonian capital, to Afghanistan.