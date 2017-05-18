Children in Syria continue to suffer on a daily basis while the warring parties continue to meet in Geneva to try to find a political solution to a conflict now in its seventh year.

More children were killed in Syria in 2016 than in any other civil war in history. But the figures only include verified deaths, meaning the real number could be higher says UNICEF.

TRT World 's Zeina Awad has this story of a child maimed by war.

US ambassador to visit refugee camps​

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is scheduled to visit Turkey and Jordan from May 19 to 25 to see the plight of Syrian refugees for herself.

It will be the first overseas trip by Haley, a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.