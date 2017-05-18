WORLD
Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies aged 77
Ailes, who was the founding chief executive of Fox News channel, died suddenly.
Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US on April 19, 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Former Fox news chief Roger Ailes has died.

His wife, Elizabeth Ailes, released a statement on Fox news, saying she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken."

Ailes resigned from Fox News last July following allegations of sexual harassment, marking an abrupt end to his 20-year reign over America's most lucrative and powerful cable news channel for conservatives.​

Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News host, said on the channel that Ailes "helped build Fox News Channel into the powerhouse it is today."

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Ailes was a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George HW Bush, and for Rudy Giuliani's first mayoral campaign. In 2016, he was an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation.

Fox was the founding chief executive of Fox News in 1996 and resigned in July 2016 following allegations that he had sexually harassed female colleagues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
