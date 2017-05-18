More than 60 Daesh militants and regime soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours in ongoing fighting in the eastern countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

Regime forces and their allies are advancing on the town of Makanah.

Separately, Deash on Thursday attacked villages near the only useable road that links the regime-controlled cities of Aleppo and Homs.

SOHR said 52 people, civilians and fighters on both sides, were killed and dozens wounded. At least 25 of the dead were civilians, including five children, and three of them died in execution-style killings, the Britain-based war monitor said.

Regime-run SANA news agency said Daesh killed 20 people in the village of Aqarib al-Safi, east of Hama city, before regime forces and allied militia repulsed the attack, reversing earlier Daesh gains.