US-led coalition aircraft on Thursday struck a convoy of pro-Syrian regime forces that were "advancing well inside an established de-confliction zone" in southern Syria.

The coalition said the forces "posed a threat" to US and partner forces at Tanf base near the joint Syria-Iraq-Jordan border, where US special forces were operating and training Free Syrian Army rebels.

"This action was taken after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south towards At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots," the coalition said in a statement.

Hampering fight against Daesh

The Syrian regime said the air strike hit without elaborating and hampered "its efforts to fight Daesh."

Syria's ally Russia on Friday condemned the strike, saying it hit civilians and was unacceptable, Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said the US strike had violated Syria's sovereignty and would not help efforts to find a political solution to the conflict.

The Tanf Garrison is used by US and British commandos and has come under repeated attacks in the past.