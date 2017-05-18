WORLD
1 MIN READ
Voters weigh options ahead of Iran's presidential vote
Potential voters cite strengths and weaknesses of incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi who differ on several issues facing the country.
Voters weigh options ahead of Iran's presidential vote
Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raise the victory gesture at a campaign rally in the capital Tehran. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

The popularity of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and his challenger, the conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be tested in the presidential election on Friday.

Both the candidates have clear differences on several issues. They have traded accusations of abusing religion for power or corruption during televised debates.

Rouhani is seen as a moderate open to reforms and credited for getting some sanctions lifted on Iran through a nuclear deal with the West, while conservative Raisi is seen as putting Iran first.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi tries to find how these differences are playing out in the streets of capital Tehran.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row