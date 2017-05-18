Besieged from all sides, the Trump administration appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller Friday evening as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller will have sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes he uncovers.

The appointment came as Democrats insisted ever more loudly that someone outside Trump's Department of Justice must handle the politically-charged investigation.

An increasing number of Republicans, too, have joined in calling for Congress to dig deeper, especially after Trump fired James Comey from the post of FBI director. Comey had been leading the bureau's probe.

One congressman also called for Trump to be impeached.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield Miocic reports.

A shock-a-day

The surprise announcement, the latest in the shock-a-day Washington saga, marked a concession by the Trump administration, which had resisted calls from Democrats to turn the investigation over to an outside prosecutor.

The White House counsel's office was alerted only after the order appointing Mueller was signed.

After the announcement, Trump insisted anew that there were no nefarious ties between his campaign and Russia.

"A thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," he declared in a statement. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump complained in a commencement address that "no politician in history" has been treated worse by his foes, even as exasperated fellow Republicans slowly joined the clamour for a significant investigation into whether he tried to quash the FBI's probe.

The Mueller appointment increases the pressure on Trump and his associates.

Mueller's broad mandate gives him not only oversight of the Russia probe, but also "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation." That would surely include Trump's firing last week of FBI Director James Comey.

TRT World'sEdizTiyansan reports on the criticism faced by Trump.

Who is Mueller?

Mueller, a former federal prosecutor at the justice department, was confirmed as FBI director days before the September 11, 2001, attacks that would ultimately shape his tenure.

The FBI's counter-terror mission was elevated in those years, as US intelligence agencies adjusted to better position America to prevent another attack of such magnitude.

He was so valued that then-president Barack Obama asked him to stay on two years longer than his 10-year term.

Comey succeeded him, appointed by Obama.

Mueller was appointed Wednesday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had faced criticism as the author of a memo that preceded Comey's firing.

Republicans on edge

Republicans largely stood behind Trump in the first months of his presidency as FBI and congressional investigations into Russia's election meddling intensified.

But GOP lawmakers have grown increasingly anxious since Trump fired Comey, who had been leading the bureau's probe. More so after Comey associates said he had notes from a meeting in which Trump asked him to shut down the investigation into the Russia ties of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

First reactions from Congress were mainly positive.