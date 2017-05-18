BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Volvo to start making cars in India
First it will be a premium SUV, but then more models will be built in a market where the Swedish company only sold 1,400 cars in 2016.
Volvo to start making cars in India
The premium XC90 sports utility vehicle will be the first model to be manufactured in India by Volvo Cars. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo said on Thursday that it will start assembling cars in India this year in a move into a fast-expanding market, where it has had only a small presence up until now.

Volvo Cars said in a statement that it was teaming up with truck manufacturer Volvo Group to build cars at the latter's existing plant in Hoskote near Bangalore.

While sharing the Volvo name, Volvo Cars has not actually been part of the Volvo Group since 1999, when it was initially taken over by US giant Ford and subsequently acquired by China's Geely Group in 2010.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Premium SUV to be first off the assembly line

RECOMMENDED

The first Volvo Cars model to be assembled in Bangalore will be the XC90 premium SUV. Other models would follow later, the car manufacturer said.

"Starting vehicle assembly in India is an important step for Volvo Cars as we aim to grow our sales in this fast-growing market and double our market share in the premium segment in coming years," said chief executive Hakan Samuelsson.

Volvo Cars sold only 1,400 cars in India in 2016, an increase of 24 percent over the previous year.

And it aims to double its market share in premium or luxury cars, which is currently "close to five percent," it said.

India is the fifth country in which Volvo Cars assembles vehicles after Sweden, Belgium, China and Malaysia. It hopes to start assembling cars in the United States in 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump