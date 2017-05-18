As the Syrian refugee crisis enters its seventh year, the general discourse on Syrian refugee livelihoods has shifted. The crisis is now characterised as protracted, and host states are taking measures to include refugees in the labour market. However, in our rush to increase the participation of refugees in the formal labour market, we must not overlook the fact that many are already gainfully employed. The routes to and advantages of formalisation are complex, and must be evaluated carefully against other labour market goals.

Based on the number of work permits issued, around 45,000 Syrian refugees are formally employed in Jordan. This number rises steeply if the number working unofficially is included.

While this is problematic for a variety of reasons â lack of official worker rights, no set minimum wage, vulnerability to exploitation etc. â informality is a feature of the Jordanian economy that long pre-dates the Syria crisis. In fact, both the Jordanian and pre-conflict Syrian labour markets exhibited high rates of informality.

Efforts to bring Syrians out of the informal sector are futile if they do not target the overall system that has created the informal economy, which makes up 44 per cent of Jordan's labour force. As long as Jordanians continue to work in the informal sector, so will Syrians.

Working alongside the informal sector

A recent roundtable organised by the West Asia â North Africa (WANA) Institute and UNHCR brought together thought leaders on displacement from across the region. One participant opined that the aversion to the informal economy observable in the current discourse is not necessarily beneficial from a perspective of improving refugee welfare.

While this may appear counter-intuitive, there is some truth to the statement. The most disadvantaged members of the Levant are also those most likely to be operating in the informal sector, and Jordan is no different. Rather than dismissing the informal labour market based on its disadvantages, it may be better to accept its existence and the safety nets it provides, at least in the short run.

In short, in an effort to reduce aid dependency, without undermining the domestic economy, it might be more expedient to work alongside the

informal sector rather than against it.