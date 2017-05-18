BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
"Turkey to take part in new balance of power"
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed business leaders and members of the TUSIAD association in Istanbul on Thursday.
"Turkey to take part in new balance of power"
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the High advisory council of Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) at the Sabanci Center in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2017. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Turkey was actively taking part in a new balance of power of a changing world.

Speaking to business leaders at a council of TUSIAD, Turkey's largest business association, Erdogan said, "Turkey is at the centre of this process with its historical, geographical and cultural position.

"If you're not at the [negotiation] table, you might find yourself on the menu."

Erdogan specifically mentioned China's Belt and Road project as an example.

The Belt and Road Initiative -- proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 -- aims to build a trade and infrastructure network along ancient trade routes such as the Silk Road that would connect Asia with Europe or Africa, according to China's official Xinhua news wire.

"There are trillions of dollars here. Turkey is located at the very east, at a significant location, that we call the central corridor [of the Belt and Road project]."

Regarding Turkey's EU accession process, Erdogan said the countries that applied after Turkey and were accepted into the European Union (EU) were not better, recalling 54 years had passed since Ankara's application.

Economic cooperation

"Here come Bulgaria, Greece. Today, Greece is €400 billion in debt," Erdogan said, adding that the European countries were still trying to keep Greece alive.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan added that Turkey would concentrate on custom unions "from now on".

"If the European market is important for Turkey, Turkey is also important for Europe, maybe more," Erdogan said. "Keeping this in mind, we will continue our negotiations within the customs union."

The EU-Turkey customs union came into force in 1995.

"We are working to diversify and strengthen the economic cooperation platforms with other countries," he added.

"From now on, we need world-renowned, recognised and value-producing brands," Erdogan said.

"We always say that we support our businessmen in this regard."

Erdogan said Turkey would not insist on membership despite "all kinds of attacks" towards Turkish officials in different countries.

"We have made all kinds of negotiations. If the officials of the European Union continue their fair and positive approach towards us after these negotiations, we will continue this way," Erdogan said. "If not," Turkey will search for different solutions, he warned.

"I will never let anybody tarnish this country's honour."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump