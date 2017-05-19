POLITICS
EuroLeague Final Four tips off in Istanbul
The four best basketball teams in Europe will battle to secure the cup with Turkey's biggest city hosting the event.
Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey is all set for the 2017 EuroLeague Final Four. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's Final Four contest tips off in Istanbul on Friday with bragging right to being Europe's best basketball team up for grabs.

Local side Fenerbahce is up against Russia's CSKA Moscow, Spain's Real Madrid, and Greece's Olympiakos in a tournament sure to wow fans in Turkey's biggest city.

Fenerbahce narrowly lost the cup last year in the final game against CSKA Moscow. They're out for revenge this year, but face some tough competition.

TRT World 's Lance Santos has more on the Final Four.

SOURCE:TRT World
