Turkish Airlines EuroLeague's Final Four contest tips off in Istanbul on Friday with bragging right to being Europe's best basketball team up for grabs.

Local side Fenerbahce is up against Russia's CSKA Moscow, Spain's Real Madrid, and Greece's Olympiakos in a tournament sure to wow fans in Turkey's biggest city.

Fenerbahce narrowly lost the cup last year in the final game against CSKA Moscow. They're out for revenge this year, but face some tough competition.