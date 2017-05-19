Fenerbahce advanced to Turkish Airlines Euro League Final after defeating Spain's Real Madrid 84-75 late Friday at Istanbul Sinan Erdem Dome.

Turkish club secured EuroLeague final ticket for the second time in a row, making a chance to lift the trophy for the first time.

Center Ekpe Udoh was vital for Fenerbahce in the victory. He scored 18 points — grabbed ten rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 14 points, and Jan Vesely and Nikola Kalinic added 12 points for Fenerbahce.

Jaycee Carrol's 21 points and Sergio Llull's 28 points were not enough for Real Madrid.