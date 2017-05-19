Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Brazil, demanding the resignation of President Michel Temer.

Violence erupted late on Thursday after protesters clashed with police. The president has been accused of authorising bribe payments to allegedly silence a jailed former party ally.

President Temer has rejected those allegations, and is so far refusing to stand down. "I will not resign. I repeat: I will not resign," he announced angrily, wagging his finger, in a brief televised statement to the nation.

Several thousand people demonstrated in Rio de Janeiro, shouting "Temer out!" while about 2,000 held a similar rally in the capital Brasilia. Both protests ended in minor clashes with riot police.

Around 24 hours after a report in O Globo newspaper revealed that Temer had been caught on tape allegedly agreeing to bribe former speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha, he already faced eight formal requests for his impeachment.