Four car manufacturers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, court documents filed on Thursday showed.

Toyota Motor Corporation's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million, Mazda Motor Co at $76 million and Subaru Corp at $68 million.

While the settlement does not mean an end to legal headaches faced by Takata Corporation or its car maker clients, the resolution could help the embattled Japanese air bag maker's efforts to search for a financial sponsor by removing one litigation uncertainty.

Shares of Takata, which was not named as a plaintiff in the case, jumped 20 percent in Tokyo on Friday. Takata has been searching for more than a year to find a financial sponsor to pay for costs to replace its inflators which are at the centre of the auto industry's biggest-ever recall.

US auto components maker Key Safety Systems (KSS) and private equity fund Bain Capital are trying to strike a rescue deal worth around 200 billion yen ($1.8B) with Takata's steering committee and its automaker customers.

Knock-on effects of recall

The settlement highlights the knock-on effect of the recalls, which began around 2008 and cover around 100 million inflators around the world used in vehicles made by 19 automakers.

Takata's inflators can explode with excessive force and unleash metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. They are blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.