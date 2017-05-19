A roadside bombing killed 11 members of a single family in eastern Afghanistan on Friday as they were travelling to a wedding, a local official said.

The attack came just hours after an Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues while they slept at an outpost in eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday night, killing five.

The five women, five children and a man killed by the roadside bomb in Logar province were all from the same family, said Salim Salleh, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar.

In the Thursday night attack, district governor Abdul Wahab Momand said the policeman shot his colleagues at an outpost in the district of Ghanikhil.

After the shooting, the attacker, who was only identified by one name, Nasratullah, seized all the victims' firearms and fled the scene, the governor said.

Neither the Taliban nor Daesh, the two militant groups who operate in the area, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.