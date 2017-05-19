ISTANBUL, Turkey — In May 1916, two men, representing Great Britain and France, secretly drew up a map to partition what is now referred to as the Middle East. It was two years before the conclusion of World War I. Colonel Sir Mark Sykes and Francois Georges-Picot authored the Sykes-Picot agreement to distribute former Ottoman Empire territories between Great Britain, France, and imperial Russia. After the end of World War I in 1918, there would be many new states in the Middle East, including Iraq and Syria – created without the consent of, or even consultation with, the people who lived in them.

Professor Cengiz Tomar is a lecturer in Marmara University's History Department (Faculty of Arts and Sciences) and the Institute of Middle East Studies. He argues that the agreement is no longer working. TRT World caught up with Tomar to discuss the ways in which the Sykes-Picot agreement still affects the Middle East, 101 years after it was put in place.

Can you tell us why Sykes-Picot is important even after 101 years?

CENGIZ TOMAR: Actually, Sykes-Picot is a symbol. It's the symbol of change in the Middle East. It's the symbol of great colonial powers' sovereignty in the Middle East. It's not an agreement on its own; it's a collection of agreements. Its symbolic significance is this: With it, the Middle East, which has been dominated by [the Ottoman Empire] for centuries, enters a new phase. And now, a century later, the Middle East is entering a phase again. This new phase signals changes to the results of Sykes-Picot. That's why Sykes-Picot is important. We could say the Sykes-Picot mentality managed to govern this region for a century.

The thing is there are many problems in the region brought on by a hundred years of Sykes-Picot, but we don't want a "new Sykes-Picot" to bring on more trouble. That's the main thing. Will it be [a solution of] borders and states that fit the region's sociology, its structure? Or will it produce a collection of states that benefit Great Britain and France, just as it was with Sykes-Picot? Of course, at the time, it was Great Britain and France. Now it's the United States and Russia [that are most involved in the region].

So the main issue here is that the Sykes-Picot arrangement – [Iraqi Kurdistan President Massoud] Barzani made a statement to that effect – the Sykes-Picot arrangement is crumbling. That's obvious. But the new order that will emerge after the Sykes-Picot agreement – will it bring a new Sykes-Picot agreement, or will it bring about an order that will allow the regional communities to live in peace and quiet? That's the main issue.

What was the main goal of the Sykes-Picot agreement?

CT: The main goal was for Great Britain, France, Russia and other countries [allied together in World War I] to divide the region into areas of influence and rule.