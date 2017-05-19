American lawmakers, for the most part, welcomed the appointment of former FBI Director Richard Mueller as special counsel to look into alleged links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

But some on Capitol Hill are questioning whether Mueller will remain immune to political pressure as he leads this most sensitive of investigations.

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi welcomed the appointment of a special counsel in the Russia probe involving President Donald Trump but said on Thursday an independent commission was still needed to guard against political pressure from the White House.