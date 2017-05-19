WORLD
Trump to embark on first overseas trip
First leg of Trump's nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Saudi officials and leaders of the six-nation GCC. He will also have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries in Riyadh.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, US May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

US President Donald Trump will be making his first overseas visit since taking office on Friday. The first leg of his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been enthusiastic about Trump's arrival at the White House after seeing his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch-foe Iran and cool towards Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh that is a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Washington DC.

