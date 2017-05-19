The World Health Organization says cholera has killed more than 240 people in Yemen in the last few weeks.

The death toll is up from 115 deaths reported last week by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The WHO also says the number of cholera cases has risen to 23,500, as opposed to 8,500 previously reported by the ICRC.

Many of the victims are children, and experts say there could be as many as 300,000 cases within six months.

"The speed of the resurgence of this cholera epidemic is unprecedented," WHO country representative for Yemen Nevio Zagaria said on Friday.

"We need to expect something that could go up to 200,000 to 250,000 cases over the next six months, in addition to the 50,000 cases that have already occurred," he said.

Earlier this week, the Houthi-run health ministry in the rebel-held capital Sanaa declared a state of emergency, saying the situation had worsened and that it was "unable to contain this disaster."