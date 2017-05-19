US President Donald Trump jetted off on his maiden foreign trip as US president on Friday, departing from Joint Base Andrews in the Washington suburbs en route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Trump and his wife Melania left on Air Force One on what will be an ambitious six-stop trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Palestine, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.

During the dense eight-day trip, Trump will be having countless face-to-face meetings with dignitaries including Saudi King Salman, Pope Francis and France's new leader, Emmanuel Macron.

White House staff cast the 70-year-old's "friendly but candid" style as an asset in his dealings with foreign leaders.

But as the Republican takes his first steps as head of state on the world stage, his every word, action and tweet will be under the microscope.

His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner -- two of his closest advisors -- were also on board Air Force One.