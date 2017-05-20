WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes leave at least 22 dead in CAR
Fighting between Christian militias and Muslims in Cenral African Republic also left 36 injured and forced some 10,000 others to flee.
Clashes leave at least 22 dead in CAR
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2017

At least 22 people were killed as a result of fighting between Christian militias and Muslims this week in the Central African Republic town of Bria, the country's UN mission said on Saturday.

Those killed included 17 civilians while the clashes also left 36 injured and forced some 10,000 others to flee.

The clashes come amid a week of intense violence between the Anti-Balaka Christian militias and Muslims from the former Seleka rebel coalition that overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013.

"The fighting between armed groups in Bria and elsewhere in eastern CAR must stop," Diane Corner, the deputy head of the peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"These appalling acts of violence committed by armed groups over the last week have killed scores of innocent Central African men, women and children, deprived families of their homes and citizens of their livelihoods," she said.

The rival factions fought over the northeastern town of Bria's airstrip on Friday and looting forced humanitarian workers to seek refuge inside the MINUSCA base there.

UN soldiers have also reinforced their positions in the towns of Bangassou and Alindao, which have been hit by violence this week as well.

Red Cross workers said on Wednesday they recovered 115 bodies in Bangassou, a diamond mining hub, after several days of fighting there.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row