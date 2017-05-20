US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the first stop on his maiden international trip since taking office in January.

Top regional ally Saudi Arabia has said the trip will conclude political and commercial agreements and will help bolster the joint fight against militancy.

Saudi and pan-Arab news channels showed Air Force One on the tarmac in Riyadh in front of a red carpet flanked by Saudi soldiers.

TRT World's John Brain has more from Riyadh.

The White House hopes the trip will shift focus away from domestic controversies and on to his foreign policy agenda.

Trump will make stops next week in Israel, Belgium and Italy. The trip has been billed as a chance to visit places sacred to three of the world's major religions while including meetings with Arab, Israeli and European leaders.

A change in policy

Before departing, the president tweeted he would be "strongly protecting American interests" on his trip to the Middle East and Europe, that presents a major diplomatic test.

While his predecessor Barack Obama was viewed with suspicion by Gulf Arab states for his tilt towards their regional rival Iran, Trump is likely to take a harder line against Tehran.

That, together with a more muted focus on human rights and the likely announcement of new arms deals, should please Washington's traditional allies in the Arab Gulf.

"He's going to be tougher on Iran," said Philip Gordon, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.