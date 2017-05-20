Syrian opposition forces started leaving their last district of Homs city on Saturday in the final phase of an evacuation deal that will see Bashar al Assad's regime take back the area in the seventh year of the country's war.

At least one bus left al Waer carrying fighters and their families, and dozens more were expected to follow to bring some 2,500 people out of the district long besieged by regime forces and their allies.

The evacuation of al Waer is one of the largest of its kind. It follows a number of similar deals in recent months that have brought many parts of western Syria long held by the opposition and besieged by regime and allied forces back under Assad's control.

The deal, backed by the regime's ally Russia, began to be implemented in March. Thousands of people have left in a several stages. By the time it is completed, up to 20,000 people will have left the district, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says.

Many of the opposition fighters are to head for opposition-held Idlib province in Syria's northwest and to the town of Jarablus along the country's northern border with Turkey, pro-regime media reported. Some will stay in al Waer and hand over their weapons as the regime and its allies move in.

A Russian officer helping oversee the deal's implementation told reporters Russian military police would help with the transition.