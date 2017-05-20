WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's Temer calls on court to suspend corruption investigation
Brazil's embattled president Michel Temer has called on the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption investigation that alleges he accepted milions of dollars in bribes.
Brazil's Temer calls on court to suspend corruption investigation
Michel Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2017

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday said he will file an application to the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption probe against him.

Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country.

He is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and is already faces allegations that he authorised payments to silence a witness and that he is potentially obstructing justice.

Temer said a central piece of evidence in the investigation is flawed.

He said that an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been "doctored."

RECOMMENDED

The scandal has sparked multiple calls for Temer's resignation.

"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a special address speech in capital Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.

The recording was made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a March conversation.

TRT World spoke to Sao Paulo-based journalist Sam Cowie.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row