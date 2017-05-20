Embattled US President Donald Trump made agreements worth hundreds of billions of dollars including a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Saturday as he kicked off his maiden foreign trip.

The trip comes in the backdrop of his controversial firing of the FBI director James Comey that led one of the Democrat Congressmen to call for his impeachment.

The arms deal was the central achievement of Trump's first day in Riyadh, first of his six-stop journey to the Middle East and Europe.

According to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the deals could total up to $380 billion.

TRT World'sJon Brian reports from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to journalists after a ceremony to exchange agreements, Trump said it was a "tremendous day".

"It's hundreds of billions of dollars of investments into the United States and jobs, jobs, jobs. So I would like to thank all of the people of Saudi Arabia."

King Salman gave Trump a remarkably warm greeting, meeting him at the steps of Air Force One on arrival, and shaking the hand of Trump's wife, Melania.

The Saudi king also rode with Trump in his limousine and spent most of the day with him.

But the political turmoil back in Washington continued to remain the focus of US media, casting a long shadow over his first overseas trip.