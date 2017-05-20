Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election with a resounding 57 percent of the vote, the interior minister announced on Saturday.

With 99.7 percent of ballots counted, Rouhani had 23.5 million votes compared to 15.8 million for challenger Ebrahim Raisi, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on state television, adding that the results were final.

The result of the election throws down a challenge to the conservative clergy that still holds ultimate sway over the country.

Although the powers of the elected president are limited by those of unelected Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who outranks him, the scale of Rouhani's victory gives the pro-reform camp a strong mandate.

Rouhani's opponent Raisi was a protege of Khamenei, tipped in Iranian media as a potential successor for the 77-year-old supreme leader who has been in power since 1989.

TRT World's Abu Bakr al Shamahi has followed the race closely from Tehran.

The re-election is likely to safeguard the nuclear agreement Rouhani's government reached with global powers in 2015, under which most international sanctions have been lifted in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

It also delivers a setback to the Revolutionary Guards, the powerful security force which controls a vast industrial empire in Iran. They had thrown their support behind Raisi to safeguard its interests.