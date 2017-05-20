Daesh has executed nearly 20 people including two children in a village in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor city, and captured fighters participating in a US-backed operation against the militants, a British-based monitoring group said on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that Daesh had raided the village of Jizrat al-Boushams, northwest of Deir al-Zor city near the provincial boundary with Raqqa on Friday.

SOHR posted a video showing the corpses of around a dozen men who had apparently been shot.

Daesh withdrew from the village after the attack taking the captured fighters, it said.