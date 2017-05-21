WORLD
Venezuela anti-government protests enter 50th day
In recent weeks, protesters have thrown everything from excrement to petrol bombs at security forces, who have used tear gas and rubber bullets to block marches. At least 46 people have been killed in the anti-government protests.
A burning truck is seen during clashes between opposition supporters and security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to mark 50 days of protests against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

At least 46 people have been killed in the worst turmoil faced by Maduro since he won the presidency in 2013. Venezuelans from civilians to police have been killed, sometimes during increasingly frequent spates of looting or street melees.

Opposition protesters say the government is trying to maintain its grip on power despite the economic crisis. More than 2,600 protesters have been arrested across the country, more than a third of whom remain detained, according to a local rights group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
