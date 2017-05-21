At least one person has died in clashes between demonstrators and police in western Colombia.

Unrest began in Buenaventura on Friday after a days-long peaceful strike ended in violent clashes between the protesters and security forces.

Demonstrators created roadblocks in the city by setting tyres and branches on fire. They also hurled rocks and other projectiles at police who volleyed tear gas to break up crowds.

As the unrest descended into looting and vandalism, at least one person was killed, 11 injured and 41 arrested, RCN TV reported.