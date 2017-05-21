Brazil's Order of Attorneys is adding its voice to the growing number of calls for President Michel Temer's impeachment. The bar association voted overwhelmingly late Saturday to lodge an impeachment request with Congress, adding to at least eight already filed.

The association was also influential in the impeachment of Rousseff last year.

Earlier this week, a newspaper claimed to have an audio recording of Temer offering to pay hush money, to stop a potential witness from testifying against him. Temer says the tape's been doctored.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

The embattled president did win a reprieve on Sunday when a key coalition partner delayed a decision on whether to abandon him over an explosive corruption scandal.