WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's bar association calls for Temer's resignation
Brazil's Order of Attorneys votes overwhelmingly to lodge an impeachment request with Congress, adding to at least eight already filed. The association was also influential in the impeachment of Rousseff last year.
Brazil's bar association calls for Temer's resignation
Demonstrators hold a sign reading &quot;Out Temer&quot; during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

Brazil's Order of Attorneys is adding its voice to the growing number of calls for President Michel Temer's impeachment. The bar association voted overwhelmingly late Saturday to lodge an impeachment request with Congress, adding to at least eight already filed.

The association was also influential in the impeachment of Rousseff last year.

Earlier this week, a newspaper claimed to have an audio recording of Temer offering to pay hush money, to stop a potential witness from testifying against him. Temer says the tape's been doctored.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

The embattled president did win a reprieve on Sunday when a key coalition partner delayed a decision on whether to abandon him over an explosive corruption scandal.

RECOMMENDED

The key ally to Temer's center-right PMDB party, the PSDB social democrats, had been set to decide whether to withdraw — potentially dealing the government of Latin America's biggest country a death blow.

However, less than five hours before the session was scheduled to start, a spokesman for the party said it had been cancelled.

Street protests called by leftist groups around the country also appeared to have had only a modest impact, further easing the sense of intense crisis for the center-right president.

Demonstrations by leftist groups in the capital Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other cities fizzled. Trade unions had called for nationwide protests to demand that Temer step down, but crowds numbered only in their hundreds at each main city.

A parallel set of protests called by more rightwing groups was abruptly cancelled.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row