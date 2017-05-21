President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday was elected as the chairman of Turkey's governing party after a special congress in Ankara.

Erdogan rejoined the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on May 2 after the public approved changes to create an executive presidency in the referendum on April 16.

Under the old constitution, the head of state had to sever ties with their political party and Erdogan left as AK Party chairman in August 2014 after his election as president.

Rejoining the AK Party was the first major change permitted after the vote, allowing the president to be affiliated with a political party almost immediately.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.

At the congress, Erdogan was elected to be the AK Party's new chairman by 1,414 votes, Anadolu Agency reported.

Thousands of AK Party supporters filled the Ankara arena sports complex as Erdogan attended his first major party event since 2014.

"Rather than facing our people with our heads down tomorrow, we prefer to stand tall today," Erdogan told supporters.

He said the state of emergency would be extended to address the issues that Turkey is facing.

"In my country, they tried to overthrow the state, and we gave 249 martyrs, and had 2,193 injured," said Erdogan.

"It [state of emergency] will not be lifted. Until when? Until the situation [in Turkey] reaches welfare and peace."

On April 18, parliament extended Turkey's ongoing state of emergency, put in place after last year's failed coup attempt, for another three months.