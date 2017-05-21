WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Syria's Idlib
Members of a Syrian rebel group were targeted in the attack at a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province.
Twin bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Syria's Idlib
The rebel group has blamed the attack on Daesh. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

At least 23 members of a Syrian rebel group were killed on Sunday in two bomb attacks in Syria's Idlib province.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two blasts hit the headquarters of Ahrar al Sham rebel group in a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province.

Ahrar al-Sham said in a statement a lone attacker had driven a motorbike up to the building, detonating explosives attached to himself and a bomb on the bike at the same time, killing and wounding dozens of rebels.

It blamed Daesh for the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Unverified photos on social media showed bloodied corpses and a blackened motorbike outside a small building in the village.

Idlib is a rebel stronghold, but some factions have fought among themselves this year, including in clashes that pitted groups aligned with Ahrar al Sham against groups that joined the al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance.

Syrian regime forces have taken advantage of rebel infighting, particularly a separate spat further south near Damascus, to recapture territory from rebels in the six-year conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row