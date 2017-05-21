Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.

The Italian Coast Guard says the migrants were attempting to make it to Italy.

The rescue operations involved two ships operated by the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Sea Eye and Jugend Rettet and a Spanish vessel participating in the EU's EUNAVFOR mission in the Mediterranean, the coastguard said.