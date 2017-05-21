The global fight against terrorism and restraining Iran were the key issues US President Donald Trump put forth in his keenly awaited speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Speaking to dozens of leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, he emphasised mutual priorities and joint action.

The speech in a gilded hall bedecked with chandeliers is part of an effort to redefine his relationship with the Muslim world after Trump frequently attacked Muslims on the campaign trail last year and tried to ban many from entering the United States.

"We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live... or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values," Trump said.

Some 35 heads of state and government from Muslim-majority countries were in Riyadh for the Arab Islamic American Summit, mainly from states friendly to Saudi Arabia.

Trump received a warm welcome from the leaders, who set aside his rhetoric about Muslims and focused on his desire to crackdown on Iran's influence in the region, a commitment they found wanting in former US President Barack Obama.

Trump's Riyadh visit kicks off his first presidential trip abroad, with Saudi Arabia the first stop on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Saudi capital Riyadh.

Joint fight against terrorism

Trump called on Arab leaders to do their fair share to "drive out" terrorism from their countries putting the burden of combating militant groups in the region.

He urged Muslim countries to ensure that "terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil" and announced an agreement with Gulf countries to fight financing for terrorists.

"America is prepared to stand with you in pursuit of shared interests and common security. But nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them," he said.

The United States and Gulf Arab countries announced an agreement to coordinate efforts against the financing of terrorist groups.