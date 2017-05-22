Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro excoriated opposition protesters on Sunday (May 21) for setting a man on fire during a demonstration, accusing them of targeting him for being pro-government.

"A a person was set on fire, beaten up, they stabbed him four times. They hit him and nearly lynched him, just because someone shouted out that he was a 'Chavista'," Maduro said, referring to the ruling socialist movement set up by his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Some witnesses to the incident on Saturday (May 20) afternoon, said the crowd had accused the man of being a thief.