EU ministers on Monday unanimously gave Frenchman Michel Barnier the green light to start what they warned would be "very difficult" talks with Britain over its exit from the bloc.

Negotiations are not expected to begin until mid-June after the British general election, but the two sides are already at loggerheads over key issues including the cost of Britain's departure.

Former European commissioner and French Foreign Minister Barnier will conduct negotiations on behalf of the remaining 27 EU member states for the coming two years.

He will lock horns with Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis who warned at the weekend that London could walk away from the talks if Brussels pushes a reported 100 billion-euro ($112 billion) divorce bill.

"EU 27 just adopted at unanimity decision authorising Article 50 negotiations. Strong and clear mandate for Michel Barnier," Barnier's deputy Sabine Weyand tweeted.

"Lose-lose situation"

German foreign ministry state secretary Michael Roth said as he arrived for the meeting in Brussels that Brexit was a "lose-lose situation" for everyone.

"We all have to prepare for very difficult negotiations," Roth told reporters. "We have two years time, the clock is ticking and we have to start working focused."

Barnier's Brexit mandate on Monday comes from "negotiating directives" approved by the EU 27 ministers.

They were based on guidelines that EU leaders adopted in just four minutes, one for each decade of Britain's membership, in a rare show of unity for the often divided bloc.

Three key divorce issues

The EU insists on making "sufficient progress" on three key divorce issues before talks can start on a future UK-EU trade deal.