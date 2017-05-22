Turkish authorities on Monday demolished the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, which was the site of a deadly gun attack on New Year's revellers.

Authorities say the venue had violated Turkish legislation.

Once the favoured glamorous haunt of the city's elite, the waterside Bosphorus nightclub was the scene of horror in the early hours of January 1 when an Uzbek gunman went on a rampage, killing 39 people, most of them foreigners.

The attack was claimed by Daesh.

The Istanbul municipality said in a statement that a demolition order had been issued because "parts of the entertainment centre violated legislation," without giving details of the infringements. The club never reopened after the carnage.

Completely flattened