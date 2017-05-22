Under pressure from the IMF, eurozone finance ministers were on Monday due to consider major debt relief and fresh aid for Greece despite the deep reservations of bailout-weary Germany.

Ministers from the 19-member single currency bloc were expected confront the sensitive topic at talks in Brussels after Greek lawmakers fulfilled the eurozone's latest demands for painful reforms last Thursday.

The vote in parliament, which was met by angry protests, satisfied the conditions of Greece's bailout and opened the way for debt relief as well as fresh loans so that Athens can repay loans of 7.0 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in July.

"Our country... has fulfilled its obligations totally and on time," Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Sunday ahead of the crunch talks, which begin in Brussels at 1300 GMT.

"There is no excuse for further delay on the issue of the debt relief," he said.

Macron in favour of debt relief

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron said he backed debt relief for Greece in a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Macron told Tsipras he was in favour of "finding a deal soon to alleviate the weight of Greece's debt over time," a statement from the presidenct said.

But Macron's position puts him at odds with Germany where Greek debt relief, following three different bailouts since 2010, is seen as a vote loser ahead of general elections in September.

Greece's debt stands at a towering 180 percent of annual output, the legacy of a crisis that brought panic to the markets and nearly forced the country out of the eurozone.

Germany has led several eurozone governments that have dragged their heels on tackling the debt mountain over the long term, insisting on more reforms before doing Athens further favours.

"Strong willingness"

In opposition to Berlin is the International Monetary Fund, which has made more debt relief a condition of taking part in Greece's third and latest 86-billion-euro ($94-billion) bailout.