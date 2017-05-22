WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey summons US envoy to protest security personnel actions
Ankara says it is protesting "the aggressive and unprofessional actions taken" by US security personnel towards bodyguards of Turkish officials during President Erdogan's visit last week.
Turkey summons US envoy to protest security personnel actions
The Turkish foreign ministry says that the lapses in security &quot;will not overshadow what in every other aspect was a very successful and important visit.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara on Monday to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials in the United States during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that US officials did not take necessary measures to protect the Turkish president and that led to security breaches.

During the visit, there was an altercation between protesters and Turkish security personnel outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

At least two people were arrested and several others injured in the incident.

The Turkish embassy accuses the demonstrators of being affiliated with the PKK terror group.

RECOMMENDED

The ministry also condemned the "unprofessional actions" of US security officials towards Turkish bodyguards who were near the Turkish embassy to protect President Erdogan.

The statement said the US envoy had been briefed and warned about the brawl and Turkish government officially asked for an investigation and explanation for that specific incident, "which [was] caused by the inability of US authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official programme".

The Turkish embassy in Washington says the demonstrators began "aggressively provoking" people who were there to greet President Erdogan.

The US police called it a "brutal attack on peaceful protesters."

The US State Department says it will raise its concerns with the Turkish government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
US court clears path for deportations as Trump pushes to end protections for thousands
Still a long way to go in talks on Ukraine: Russia's Lavrov