Central American drought leaves millions in need of humanitarian aid
Prolonged dry spells since mid-2014, linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon, have battered subsistence farmers in Central America's "dry corridor" running through Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
A man carries buckets of water in Jose Angel Ulloa, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

A prolonged drought across Central America has devastated the region's lakes and rivers.

In Guatemala, Lake Atescatempa has disappeared, leaving fishermen without a source of income, and people without food.

It's part of the ongoing impact of climate change on Central America known as the Dry Corridor.

Corridor runs along the Pacific coast, from Panama to Guatemala and it often absorbs the majority of the heat from the weather phenomenon known as El Nino.

This year El Nino is expected to return, and as Sarah Jones reports, people have no idea how they're going to cope.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
